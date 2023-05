New Loans To Consumers And Companies Up Almost 8% To RON30.5B In Q1



New loans granted by banks in Romania to consumers and companies stood at RON30.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of more than 7.77% on the RON28.3 billion in the year-ago period.