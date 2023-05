Former Etihad Airways Chairman Opens Ibis Styles Hotel Near Otopeni Airport

Former Etihad Airways Chairman Opens Ibis Styles Hotel Near Otopeni Airport. Hotel chain Accor has opened ibis Styles Bucharest Airport Hotel near Bucharest’s Henri Coanda (Otopeni) International Airport, an investment of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saif Al Nahyan, former Etihad Airways chairman and founder of ABS (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]