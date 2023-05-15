 
May 15, 2023

C&W Echinox: Center–West Office Hub Becomes Largest Office Submarket In Bucharest, Outranking Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu Area
May 15, 2023

C&W Echinox: Center–West Office Hub Becomes Largest Office Submarket In Bucharest, Outranking Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu Area.

The Center – West area (Politehnica, Orhideea, Cotroceni) has become the largest office submarket in capital city Bucharest, outranking for the first time the Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu area following the delivery of projects in the first quarter of 2023, as per data from real estate consulting (...)

