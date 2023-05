Dafora Medias Losses Shrink To RON1.4M, Revenue Rises To RON7.6M In Q1

Dafora Medias Losses Shrink To RON1.4M, Revenue Rises To RON7.6M In Q1. Drilling company Dafora Medias (DFR.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with RON7.6 million revenue, an increase of 458% on the year-ago period, as well as RON1.4 million loss compared with RON2.7 million, the company said in its quarterly financial report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]