Romgaz Management Gets Another Four-Year Term. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) has announced that the chief executive officer Razvan Popescu’s term was extended for four years from May 16, 2023, to May 16, 2027, as shown in a decision by the Board of Directors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]