SIF Oltenia Seeks To Sell Its 20% Ownership Stake In IAMU Blaj At RON12/Share

SIF Oltenia Seeks To Sell Its 20% Ownership Stake In IAMU Blaj At RON12/Share. SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has notified the local stock market of the initiation of the necessary steps for the sale of the 19.83% stake held in the share capital of IAMU Blaj (IAMU.RO), a company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]