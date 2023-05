Transilvania Investments Alliance Ends Q1/2023 With RON1.4B Assets And RON24M Net Profit

Transilvania Investments Alliance Ends Q1/2023 With RON1.4B Assets And RON24M Net Profit. Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO), an investment company with high exposure on the Romanian hotel sector, recorded a net profit of RON24 million in January-March 2023, down 42.42% from the level reported in the first quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]