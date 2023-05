Patria Bank Ends Q1 With RON4B Assets And RON3M Net Profit

Patria Bank Ends Q1 With RON4B Assets And RON3M Net Profit. Patria Bank (PBK.RO), a lender listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Monday evening announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023: RON4.1 billion banking assets, RON44 million net banking income and RON3 million net (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]