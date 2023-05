Transport Trade Services Ends Q1 With RON89M Net Profit

Transport Trade Services Ends Q1 With RON89M Net Profit. Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) posted RON89.1 million consolidated net profit in the first three months of 2023, 112.3% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 632.6% higher than in the year-ago (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]