SIF Muntenia Posts RON21.4M Net Profit In Q1. Financial investment company SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) announced RON21.4 million net profit in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss of RON53.7 million in the year-ago period, in its quarterly financial report filed with the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]