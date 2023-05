Vrancart Ends Q1/2023 With RON118M Revenue And RON3.5M Net Profit

Vrancart Ends Q1/2023 With RON118M Revenue And RON3.5M Net Profit. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), a company in which the Paval brothers - founders of do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, own a 17.2% stake, reported revenue of RON117 million and a net profit of RON3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, as per the company's quarterly