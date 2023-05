Cemacon Posts RON13M Profit In Jan-March 2023, Down 23% YoY

Cemacon Posts RON13M Profit In Jan-March 2023, Down 23% YoY. Building materials maker Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO), controlled by Paval brothers who own DIY retailer Dedeman, recorded a consolidated net result of RON12.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 23% from the level reported in the year-earlier (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]