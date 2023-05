Millenium Insurance Broker Sees 40% Higher Profit And 10% Higher Revenue YoY In Q1/2023

Millenium Insurance Broker Sees 40% Higher Profit And 10% Higher Revenue YoY In Q1/2023. Insurance broker Millenium Insurance (MIB.RO), which is majority owned by mobility network Autonom Services, recorded a net profit of RON1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 40% on the year, as per the company's financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]