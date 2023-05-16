Lion Capital Ends Q1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON69M And RON3.3B Assets

Lion Capital Ends Q1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON69M And RON3.3B Assets. Lion Capital (LION.RO), the largest financial investment company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, that has changed its name from SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), reported a consolidated net profit of RON68.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to a loss of RON140 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]