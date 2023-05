Zentiva Sees Ninefold Increase In Q1 Profit To Over RON42M

Zentiva Sees Ninefold Increase In Q1 Profit To Over RON42M. Pharmaceutical company Zentiva SA had a turnover of RON230 million in January-March 2023, up 36% on the year, and a profit of over RON42 million, almost nine times higher than RON5 million reported in Jan-March 2022, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report published at the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]