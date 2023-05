Maspex Romania Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark In 2022

Maspex Romania Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark In 2022. Maspex Romania, one of the largest actors on the non-alcoholic ready to drink beverage market, as well as on the pasta market in Romania, posted more than RON1 billion (EUR207.8 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of about 27% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]