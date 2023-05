Transelectrica Net Profit Reaches RON80M In Jan-March 2023

Transelectrica Net Profit Reaches RON80M In Jan-March 2023. National grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with RON80 million net profit, ten times the net profit of the first quarter of 2022, while operating revenue reached RON1.1 billion, 10% lower. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]