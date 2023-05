ATM Ventures Enters Transilvania Broker Shareholding Structure with 5.5% Holding

ATM Ventures Enters Transilvania Broker Shareholding Structure with 5.5% Holding. Transilvania Broker, an insurance broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced ATM Ventures, the investment arm of Autonom group, controlled by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, has entered the company's shareholding structure with a 5.5%