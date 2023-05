Grain Trader Promat Comimpex 2022 Turnover Tops RON1.6B, Up 31.8% YOY

Grain Trader Promat Comimpex 2022 Turnover Tops RON1.6B, Up 31.8% YOY. Grain trader Promat Comimpex of Tasnad, Satu Mare, controlled by Swiss group Ameropa, a major grain trader locally, and by entrepreneur Cristian Moldovan, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON1.64 billion (EUR333.9 million), 31.8% higher than in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]