Dairy Producer Artesana Opens Tecuci Plant in Wake of EUR6M Investment

Dairy Producer Artesana Opens Tecuci Plant in Wake of EUR6M Investment. Artesana launched the operations of the new dairy plant of Tecuci, Galati county, in March after total EUR6 million investments and is now gradually moving production to the new unit, explained Daniel Donici, co-founder of Artesana. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]