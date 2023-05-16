Bucharest Stock Exchange To Include Hidroelectrica In Stock Market Indices Starting With First Trading Day Of Company's Shares

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that the shares of Romania's largest electricity producer Hidroelectrica will be included in BVB's indices starting with the first trading day for the company's shares, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]