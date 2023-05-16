ALPLA Brings Under ALPLAindustrial Brand All Activities Relating To Large-Volume Plastic Packaging For Industrial And Commercial Use



ALPLA Group will be marketing all activities relating to large-volume plastic packaging for industrial and commercial use, such as buckets, canisters and their closure systems, under the ALPLAindustrial brand, starting May 2023.