May 16, 2023
ALPLA Brings Under ALPLAindustrial Brand All Activities Relating To Large-Volume Plastic Packaging For Industrial And Commercial Use.
ALPLA Group will be marketing all activities relating to large-volume plastic packaging for industrial and commercial use, such as buckets, canisters and their closure systems, under the ALPLAindustrial brand, starting May 2023.
