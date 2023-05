Romcab Loss Shrinks To RON1.8M In Q1/2023 Vs RON42M In Q1/2022

Romcab Loss Shrinks To RON1.8M In Q1/2023 Vs RON42M In Q1/2022. Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) had a net loss of almost RON1.8 million in January-March 2023 as compared to a loss of RON42.1 million in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]