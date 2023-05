Carbochim Posts RON117M Net Profit In Q1 Following Sale Of Assets

Carbochim Posts RON117M Net Profit In Q1 Following Sale Of Assets. Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO), the largest professional abrasives manufacturer in Romania, posted RON116.8 million net profit in the first quarter of 2023, up from the mere RON1.04 million in the year-ago period, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock