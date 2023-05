Deichmann Romania Ends 2022 With 32% Higher Turnover, Of RON594M; Aims To Open Six New Stores In 2023



Footwear retailer Deichmann Romania ended 2022 with a 32% higher turnover, of RON594 million, aiming to open new stores in 2023 and to further refurbish ten other units.