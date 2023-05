Stay Fit Gym To Open Its First Unit In Iasi In Palas Campus Mixed-Use Project On June 14



Stay Fit Gym, Romania’s second largest gym chain by the number of opened centers, controlled by investment fund Morphosis Capital, will be opening on June 14 a 1,000-square meter unit within the Palas Campus office-retail project developed by Iulius Group in (...)