Impact Developer & Contractor Reports RON8M Loss For Q1/2023 Vs RON6M Profit In Q1/2022. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) reported a net loss of RON8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to a profit of RON6 million in the same time interval of 2022, as per data from the company's quarterly financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]