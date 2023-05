Roca Industry Seeks To Buy Electroplast For EUR9M From Roca Investments

Roca Industry Seeks To Buy Electroplast For EUR9M From Roca Investments. Roca Industry (ROC1.RO), which owns stake in several construction material companies and is in turn almost 61% held by Roca Investments, has called shareholders for a meeting on June 22 to approve the acquisition of electrical wiring maker Electroplast for RON46 million (EUR9 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]