Roca Industry Ends Q1/2023 With RON82M Turnover And RON5.5M Loss

Roca Industry Ends Q1/2023 With RON82M Turnover And RON5.5M Loss. Roca Industry Holding (ROC1.RO) reported for the first quarter of 2023 a consolidated turnover of RON82.3 million and a loss of RON5.5 million, as per the quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]