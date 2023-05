Vard Tulcea Shipyard Ends 2022 With RON1.2B Revenue

Vard Tulcea Shipyard Ends 2022 With RON1.2B Revenue. Vard Tulcea shipyard, one of the largest shipbuilders in Romania and the biggest employer in Tulcea County, ended last year with RON1.2 billion revenue, flat on 2021 and made profit instead of losses, public data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]