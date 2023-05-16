Wizz Air Carries 17 Million Passengers To And From Cluj In 15 Years Of Operation On That Airport



Wizz Air has carried about 17 million passengers to and from the Avram Iancu Airport of Cluj-Napoca in 15 years since opening its base there. Wizz Air is currently operating flights to 40 destinations from 16 countries from the Cluj airport, its second largest base in (...)