Tiriac Auto Set To Invest EUR3.2M To Implement New Standards At Its Mercedes-Benz Showrooms Across Romania



Tiriac Auto Set To Invest EUR3.2M To Implement New Standards At Its Mercedes-Benz Showrooms Across Romania.

Tiriac Auto aims to invest an estimated amount of over EUR3.2 million in the next two years to implement new standards for the Mercedes-Benz showrooms at its centers across Romania.