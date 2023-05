Saint-Gobain And ENGIE Romania Set Off Construction Of Largest On-Site Photovoltaic Park In Romania

Saint-Gobain And ENGIE Romania Set Off Construction Of Largest On-Site Photovoltaic Park In Romania. French-held building materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain and ENGIE Romania have started the construction of the largest on-site photovoltaic park in Romania.