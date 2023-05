Grup Serban Holding Buys New Farm in Bacau County for RON4M

Grup Serban Holding Buys New Farm in Bacau County for RON4M. Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company operating in several agricultural fields, has bought a new farm, in Bacau county, with an area of around 343.400 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]