SIF Oltenia Buys 2.4% Of Antibiotice Iasi Shares In RON9.3M DealAntibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), Romania’s most important generic drug manufacturer, on Thursday (May 18) informed the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), its second largest shareholder, acquired almost 16 million ATB shares on Wednesday (May 17), at the price of RON0.58 per (...)
Borsec Revenue Up 9% To RON948M In 2022Romaqua Group, the largest Romanian-held beverage business, ended 2022 with more than RON948 million (more than EUR192 million) revenue, an increase of almost 9% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show.
Huf Romania Returns To Profit And Sees Revenue Up In 2022Car access and authorization systems manufacturer Huf Romania, part of Germany’s Huf Group, posted about RON505.8 million (EUR102.5 million) revenue in 2022, a 53% increase year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...)