Chimcomplex Reports RON425M Turnover, RON8M Losses in 1Q/2023. Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, in the first quarter of this year posted RON425 million turnover, compared with RON605 million in 1Q/2022, and RON8.3 million losses, compared with RON60 million net (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]