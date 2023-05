Trade Register: Number Of Companies With Foreign Capital Newly Established In Romania Up 10.3% YoY In Q1/2023

Trade Register: Number Of Companies With Foreign Capital Newly Established In Romania Up 10.3% YoY In Q1/2023. The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania grew by 10.3% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, to 1,809 units, as per data from Romania's Trade Register Office. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]