E-Distributie Muntenia Invests RON7M In Modernizing Dudesti Substation In Bucharest. E-Distributie Muntenia, the electricity distribution operator in capital Bucharest and the Ilfov and Giurgiu Counties, part of Enel Group, is upgrading and expanding the 20 kV grid for the primary substation Dudesti 110/20/6kV located in Bucharest, within an investment worth almost RON7