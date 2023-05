Mobexpert And Redport Capital To Invest EUR150M In Infinity Nord Residential Project In Bucharest

Mobexpert And Redport Capital To Invest EUR150M In Infinity Nord Residential Project In Bucharest. Redport Capital and Mobexpert Group will be investing EUR150 million in a residential project located in the northern part of capital city Bucharest, in the Straulesti area. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]