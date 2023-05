Millenium Insurance Broker Buys 5% In Tech Startup Insuretech

Millenium Insurance Broker (MIB.RO), an insurance company listed on the local capital market at the beginning of 2023, has informed its shareholders of its acquiring 5% of the share capital of technology startup Insuretech.