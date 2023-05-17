Sipex Reports RON63.1M Turnover For Q1/2023, Almost Identical To Q1/2022 Level

Sipex Reports RON63.1M Turnover For Q1/2023, Almost Identical To Q1/2022 Level. Construction materials wholesaler Sipex Company (SPX.RO), which participated in the construction of the Ghencea and Giulesti stadiums, reported a turnover of RON63.1 million for the first three months of 2023, almost identical to the level reported for the first quarter of 2022, as per the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]