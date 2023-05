Remedia Sees 10% Growth In Revenue To RON136M In Q1

Remedia Sees 10% Growth In Revenue To RON136M In Q1. Remedia Group (RMAH.RO), which has pharmaceutical wholesale and retail operations and sells robots to pharmacies, posted RON136 million revenue in first quarter of 2023, an increase of 10% on the year-ago period, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]