Brewer Bermas Revenue up 11% To RON4.7M, Sales Volume Down In Q1. Suceava-based brewer Bermas (BRM.RO) posted RON4.7 million revenue in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 11% on the corresponding period of last year, ZF has calculated from the brewer’s latest report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]