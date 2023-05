Artoil Ends 1Q/2023 with over RON222M Turnover, Up 11% from 1Q/2022

Artoil Ends 1Q/2023 with over RON222M Turnover, Up 11% from 1Q/2022. Timisoara-based fuel supplier Artoil, controlled by Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, in the first quarter of 2023 posted turnover worth RON222.2 million (EUR44.9 million), 11% higher than in 1Q/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]