Ropharma Rakes in 13% Higher Revenues in 1Q/2023

Ropharma Rakes in 13% Higher Revenues in 1Q/2023. Ropharma pharmacy chain, indirectly controlled by businessman Mihai Miron, reported total revenues worth RON152 million in the first three months of 2023, 13% higher than in 1Q/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]