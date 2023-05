Farmaceutica Remedia 1Q/2023 Turnover Up 10% To RON136M

Farmaceutica Remedia 1Q/2023 Turnover Up 10% To RON136M. Remedia group, with activities in drug wholesale for pharmacies, but also for clinics and private hospitals, in pharma retail and sale of robots for pharmacies, reported RON136 million turnover in the first quarter of 2023, up 10% from the year-earlier (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]