LIFE IS HARD Ends Q1/2023 With 14% Higher Turnover, Of RON6.8M

LIFE IS HARD Ends Q1/2023 With 14% Higher Turnover, Of RON6.8M. Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a turnover of RON6.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 14% on the year, and a net profit of RON1.64 million, higher by over RON1 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]