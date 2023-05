Ferrari Buys Bitdefender Cybersecurity Solution

Ferrari Buys Bitdefender Cybersecurity Solution. Automaker Ferrari, including its Formula 1 team, has decided to get a cybersecurity solution developed by Bitdefender, one of the most powerful IT companies established in Romania. The partnership is different from the one announced last year, where Bitdefender logo was to be put on the helmets (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]