Borsec Revenue Up 9% To RON948M In 2022. Romaqua Group, the largest Romanian-held beverage business, ended 2022 with more than RON948 million (more than EUR192 million) revenue, an increase of almost 9% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]