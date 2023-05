Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 135% Surge In Q1/2023 Net Profit, To RON4M

Moara Cibin, Part Of Boromir Group, Reports 135% Surge In Q1/2023 Net Profit, To RON4M. Sibiu-based company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO), part of milling and bakery group Boromir, reported a net profit of RON4 million for the first three months of 2023, up 135% versus the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]